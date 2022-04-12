LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Raymond James

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after acquiring an additional 907,227 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after acquiring an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.