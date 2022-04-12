Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

