LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

