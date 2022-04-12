Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will post $97.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the highest is $98.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full-year sales of $487.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $490.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $604.33 million, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $607.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

LVLU stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

