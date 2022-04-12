M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Up 6%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.27. 3,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 665,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.