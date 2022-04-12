M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Trading Up 6%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.27. 3,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 665,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

