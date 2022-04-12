Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Update

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MBUMY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 2,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Mabuchi Motor has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Get Mabuchi Motor alerts:

About Mabuchi Motor (Get Rating)

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.