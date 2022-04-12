Machine Xchange Coin Market Cap Tops $30.66 Million (MXC)

Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Machine Xchange Coin has a market capitalization of $30.66 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Machine Xchange Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Machine Xchange Coin Coin Profile

Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Machine Xchange Coin is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for Machine Xchange Coin is www.mxc.org . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

