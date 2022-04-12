Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.79.

MTW opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $457.71 million, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

