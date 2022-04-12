Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mannatech by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

