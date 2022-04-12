ManpowerGroup (MAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q1 guidance at $1.56-1.64 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

