Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,052 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $59,130,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 831,237 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

MRVI opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

