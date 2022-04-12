Marlowe (LON:MRL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRLGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.12) target price on the stock.

MRL stock opened at GBX 920 ($11.99) on Friday. Marlowe has a 12-month low of GBX 730 ($9.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,094 ($14.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25. The company has a market cap of £881.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 849.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 906.21.

In related news, insider Adam Councell bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($65,092.52).

About Marlowe (Get Rating)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.