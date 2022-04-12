Marlowe (LON:MRL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.12) target price on the stock.

MRL stock opened at GBX 920 ($11.99) on Friday. Marlowe has a 12-month low of GBX 730 ($9.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,094 ($14.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25. The company has a market cap of £881.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 849.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 906.21.

In related news, insider Adam Councell bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($65,092.52).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

