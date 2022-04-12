Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 436,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,545,834. Marqeta has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

