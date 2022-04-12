Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MARS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

MARS opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £493.38 million and a PE ratio of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.10. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 63.19 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.32).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

