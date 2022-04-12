Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives GBX 107.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

MARS stock traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 77.95 ($1.02). 574,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,966. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 63.19 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.32). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £494.33 million and a PE ratio of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

