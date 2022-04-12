MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Up 110,200.0% in March

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 110,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,846,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MSMY stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 1,312,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,949. MC Endeavors has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.
MC Endeavors Company Profile (Get Rating)
