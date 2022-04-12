Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 91,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,697. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $201.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.44.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

