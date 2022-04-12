Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 91,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,697. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $201.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.44.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.
About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.