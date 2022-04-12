Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.03

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $8.28. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 91,072 shares changing hands.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $201.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.44.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.