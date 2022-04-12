Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Acquires £145.92 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood purchased 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 768 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £145.92 ($190.15).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Tony Wood purchased 847 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,690.84).
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($659,180.82).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Tony Wood acquired 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.47).
Shares of Meggitt stock remained flat at $GBX 768 ($10.01) on Tuesday. 707,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,775. The company has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 192.40. Meggitt PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 392.40 ($5.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 755.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 746.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
Read More
