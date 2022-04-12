Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 8,063 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $114,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

