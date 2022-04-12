Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.64. 162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.86. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

