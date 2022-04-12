Metal (MTL) One Day Volume Hits $628.07 Million

Metal (MTL) traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Metal coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00005790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $152.83 million and approximately $628.07 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

