Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

NYSE:MEI opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEI. Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.