Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
NYSE:MEI opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MEI. Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
