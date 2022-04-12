MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of MET traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

