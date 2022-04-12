MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 4,860.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,295. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

