MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Tops $454,605.26

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $454,605.26 and approximately $407.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000195 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 432,412,607 coins and its circulating supply is 155,110,679 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

