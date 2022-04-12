Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
