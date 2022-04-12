MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 141,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,472,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MVIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

