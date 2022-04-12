MidasProtocol Trading Down 21.1% This Week (MAS)

MidasProtocol (MAS) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $120,021.04 and approximately $41,883.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MidasProtocol

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

