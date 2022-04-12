Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 1,622.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $104,369,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 12.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 92.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,166,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 1,518,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $24,353,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

