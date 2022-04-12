Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 6,571 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 1,622.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,353,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,386,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $13,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.