Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 457,369 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,077,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $216.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average is $206.01. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

