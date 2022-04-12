Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 1,622.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

