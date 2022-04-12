Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $67,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPR opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

