Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,563 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at $153,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.60.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

