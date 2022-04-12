Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 522 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,143,000 after purchasing an additional 272,536 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.95.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $208.53 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.