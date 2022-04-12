Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Paychex by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $136.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.67. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.