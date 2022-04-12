Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.22

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.22 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 1352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.61.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.12.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

