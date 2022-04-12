Mint Club Market Cap Tops $10.12 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and $2.17 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

