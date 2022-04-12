Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PING. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ping Identity by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 517,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. 73,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,111. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

