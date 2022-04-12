Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $730,000 Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Avidity Biosciences worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 512,411 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 655,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 79.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 609,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 141,807 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

