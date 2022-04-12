Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 1,314 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $153,179,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,961 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.47.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,686,742. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

