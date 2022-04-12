Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 201 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,720. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $83.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

