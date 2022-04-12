Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 277 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

