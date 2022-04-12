Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 3,847 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 1,165,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,533,710. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.