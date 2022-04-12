Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Black Knight by 53.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Black Knight by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,887 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 12.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of BKI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,923. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

