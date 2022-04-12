Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Up 2.4%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 70,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 406,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.01.

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

