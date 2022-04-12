Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Up 2.4%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 70,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 406,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.01.
Mirriad Advertising Company Profile (LON:MIRI)
Further Reading
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.