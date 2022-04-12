Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,269. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

