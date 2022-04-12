Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys New Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.38. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average is $168.11. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $153.91 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

